Search for truth in a 15-year-old Las Vegas homicide

In July of 2001, a homeless man named Duran Bailey was found brutally killed. His body was left in a bank trash enclosure across the street from what is now the Palms Casino Resort.

An 18-year-old was found guilty of the crime.

All these years later, the family of Kirstin Lobato and her supporters maintain the police investigation was botched. They claim pivotal DNA was never tested and leads were not followed.

Lobato’s family is still fighting to have more than a dozen pieces of DNA evidence found at the crime scene tested. They are convinced that evidence will prove Lobato is innocent.

The case will now go before the Nevada Supreme Court.

Warning: The videos herein contain some graphic content.

