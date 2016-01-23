Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS

A pedestrian killed in a crash in Las Vegas Sunday has been identified by the coroner.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 50-year-old Ana Garcia, of Las Vegas, died.

Las Vegas Metro police said Garcia was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

Garcia’s death marked the 7th traffic related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2016.

