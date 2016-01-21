Photos: Jennifer Lopez begins 'All I Have' Las Vegas residency - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: Jennifer Lopez begins 'All I Have' Las Vegas residency

(Photo Credit: Caesars Entertainment) (Photo Credit: Caesars Entertainment)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Celebrities attended the opening night of superstar Jennifer Lopez's All I Have residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. 

A red carpet event was held prior to the show where several celebrities posed for photographers and stopped to talk with media. They then headed into The AXIS at Planet Hollywood with the general public for the premiere of Lopez's show. 

Lopez danced and sang several of her hits including "Get Right," "I'm Real," "Dance Again" and "On the Floor" for the sold-out audience. The production included 16 dancers, a five-piece house band, state-of-the-art technology for special effects, and beautiful costumes Lopez wore for her numbers. 

Jennifer Lopez: All I Have included a little bit of each music genre Lopez has dabbled in during her career including R&B, hip hop, Latin, dance, funk and pop. The high-energy and visual show is scheduled for 20 runs this year and has opened to rave reviews.

Here's a list of scheduled performances: 

Jan. 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Feb. 3, 5, 6, 9

May 22, 25, 28, 29

Jun. 1, 3, 4, 8, 11, 12

Tickets for Jennifer Lopez: All I Have are now on sale and can be purchased by clicking here.

