Man killed near Las Vegas apartments identified

Investigators gather at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2015. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

A man stabbed to death outside of a Las Vegas apartment complex Dec. 30 was identified by the coroner.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 19-year-old Matthew James Anton.

Anton died from a stab wound to the chest and the manner was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Gianni Raneri, who is accused of stabbing Anton, was charged with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the homicide.

