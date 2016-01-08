Photos: Nelly hosts TiVo After Party at Foxtail Nightclub

Nelly performs at Foxtail Nightclub at SLS Las Vegas for the TiVo After Party on Jan. 7, 2016 (Photo credit: Tony Tran)

Rapper Nelly threw a wild party at Foxtail Nightclub at SLS Las Vegas.

Grammy-award winning rap artist Nelly hosted the official TiVo After Party as part of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Foxtail Thursday night.

Nelly walked the red carpet before performing for the crowd on stage. He had the crowd dancing with his hits "Hot in Herre," "Shake Ya Tailfeather" and "Country Grammar."

After his performance, Nelly was then spotted in the VIP section of the club with fellow hip hop artist T.I., where they popped bottles and danced the night away with their crew.

