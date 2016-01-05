Photos: John Fogerty arrives for his residency at The Venetian L - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MORE

Photos: John Fogerty arrives for his residency at The Venetian Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
(Photo credit: Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau) (Photo credit: Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival officially arrived at The Venetian Las Vegas to kick off his Fortunate Son in Concert residency running from Jan. 8-23. 

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

For a full schedule and ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.