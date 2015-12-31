Inmate committed for sexual assault dies at NV facility

An inmate from the Northern Nevada Correctional Center died Tuesday.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said 72-year-old Robert Veach died Tuesday just after 10 a.m.

Veach passed away at the Regional Medical Facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, officials said.

Veach was commited from Washoe County on May 2, 1997, and was serving 240 months to life for Sexual Assault of a Victim under 16.

The Carson City Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

