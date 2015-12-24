1 killed in shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Scene after a shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road on Dec. 23, 2015. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting in Las Vegas Wednesday.

Police confirmed the shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was shot and transported to a local hospital, where they later died, police said.

Police did not elaborate on details of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

