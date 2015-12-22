Nevada panel OKs new rate structure for rooftop solar users - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada panel OKs new rate structure for rooftop solar users

Posted: Updated:
Workers install solar panels on the roof of a home in the Las Vegas Valley. (File/FOX5) Workers install solar panels on the roof of a home in the Las Vegas Valley. (File/FOX5)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

The Nevada Public Utilities Commission is moving forward with a new rate structure for customers with rooftop solar panels.

The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the plan, which would reduce the amount NV Energy pays customers for excess energy their solar panels produce, and change the flat service rate for customers with solar panels. The changes would phase in over five years, starting Jan. 1.

Rooftop solar companies such as SolarCity have loudly opposed the changes, saying it would raise rates and make it hard for them to continue doing business in Nevada.

The commission wrote that the current rate structure shifts costs from solar customers to non-solar customers.

Commissioners did side with solar companies in declining to approve a new "demand charge," saying it would confuse customers.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.