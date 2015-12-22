Nevada panel OKs new rate structure for rooftop solar users

Workers install solar panels on the roof of a home in the Las Vegas Valley. (File/FOX5)

The Nevada Public Utilities Commission is moving forward with a new rate structure for customers with rooftop solar panels.

The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the plan, which would reduce the amount NV Energy pays customers for excess energy their solar panels produce, and change the flat service rate for customers with solar panels. The changes would phase in over five years, starting Jan. 1.

Rooftop solar companies such as SolarCity have loudly opposed the changes, saying it would raise rates and make it hard for them to continue doing business in Nevada.

The commission wrote that the current rate structure shifts costs from solar customers to non-solar customers.

Commissioners did side with solar companies in declining to approve a new "demand charge," saying it would confuse customers.

