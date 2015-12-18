Photos: Las Vegas honors MLB's Bryce Harper, Kris Bryant - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: Las Vegas honors MLB's Bryce Harper, Kris Bryant

Posted: Updated:
Major League Baseball's 2015 National League MVP Bryce Harper and 2015 National League Rookie of the Year Kris Bryant display their key to the City of Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015 at the Fremont Street Experience. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau) Major League Baseball's 2015 National League MVP Bryce Harper and 2015 National League Rookie of the Year Kris Bryant display their key to the City of Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015 at the Fremont Street Experience. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas' own Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant returned to their hometown on Thursday, Dec. 17 to receive keys to the city following their season honors. Harper, an outfielder for the Washington Nationals, was named the National League MVP. Bryant, an infielder for the Chicago Cubs, was named the NL Rookie of the Year.

