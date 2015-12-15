Photos: Mob Museum celebrates 1 millionth visitor

The Mob Museum in Las Vegas celebrates its 1 millionth visitor, Billy Tveitnes of Las Vegas, on Tues., Dec. 15, 2015. Tveitnes was greeted with confetti and champagne by Mob Museum Executive Director Jonathan Ullman and Museum founder, board member and LVCVA Host Committee Chairman Oscar B. Goodman, along with two gorgeous showgirls.

