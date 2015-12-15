Photos: Mob Museum celebrates 1 millionth visitor - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: Mob Museum celebrates 1 millionth visitor

Posted: Updated:
Photo credit: Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau Photo credit: Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Mob Museum in Las Vegas celebrates its 1 millionth visitor, Billy Tveitnes of Las Vegas, on Tues., Dec. 15, 2015. Tveitnes was greeted with confetti and champagne by Mob Museum Executive Director Jonathan Ullman and Museum founder, board member and LVCVA Host Committee Chairman Oscar B. Goodman, along with two gorgeous showgirls. 

