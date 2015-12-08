Photos: John Lennon's death anniversary marked in downtown Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: John Lennon's death anniversary marked in downtown Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Lights and photos of John Lennon are arraigned on the sidewalk at the "Abbey Road Crossing" on Fremont Street on the 35th anniversary of John Lennon's murder Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau) Lights and photos of John Lennon are arraigned on the sidewalk at the "Abbey Road Crossing" on Fremont Street on the 35th anniversary of John Lennon's murder Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Fans of The Beatles gathered at downtown Las Vegas' Abbey Road, on Fremont Street East, to mark the 35th anniversary of John Lennon's death.

If you're on a mobile device, you can view photos from the ceremony here.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.