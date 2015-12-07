Photos: Andrea Bocelli performs at MGM - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: Andrea Bocelli performs at MGM

Posted: Updated:
(Photo credit: Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau) (Photo credit: Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Classical music Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli kicked off his U.S. tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sat. Dec. 5, 2015, performing some of his greatest hits. 

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.