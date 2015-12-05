Pedestrian fatally hit on Tropicana identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian fatally hit on Tropicana identified

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman hit and killed by two vehicles Thursday has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 92-year-old Ivanka Noupafova died after a crash on Tropicana near Edmond Street.

Noupafova, was crossing the roadway outside a marked crosswalk when she was struck, police said. She was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

The incident marked the 112th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

