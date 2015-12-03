Photos: Garth Brooks previews his explosive Las Vegas shows

On Dec. 3, 2015, country superstar Garth Brooks held a press conference at the construction site of the Las Vegas Arena where he is scheduled to perform during July 2-4, 2016.

Brooks says with the new venue and its latest production equipment, fans can expect to see a show like nothing they've ever seen before from him.

"If you're in the entertainment capital, you better start coming up with some ideas," Brooks said. "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas and this will be some one-time stuff."

You can expect to see Brooks perform some of his biggest hits, and he said he could also have some other Las Vegas headliners join him on stage.

"I'm a huge fan of Reba. We're going to be calling on some other Vegas acts as well," Brooks said.

Here's a schedule of the performances for Brooks at the Las Vegas Arena.

July 2 - 7 p.m.

July 3 - 7 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

July 4 - 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are $85 and will go one sale on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Lucky fans will have an opportunity to purchase tickets through a pre-sale offered by American Express® and other selected partners Friday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m PT.

Anyone interested in buying tickets can do so by clicking here or calling (855) 411-4849.

