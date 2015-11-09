Photos: A star-studded look inside Madame Tussauds Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MORE

Photos: A star-studded look inside Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Jon Archuleta/MORE) (Source: Jon Archuleta/MORE)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

From Oprah Winfrey to One Direction, here's a look at the stars of the past and present who have all gotten waxed at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

For more information and tickets to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, click here.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.