Your pics: Strange light seen over Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slideshow

Your pics: Strange light seen over Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
A picture of the bright light seen over Las Vegas on Nov. 7, 2015. (George Dunn/FOX5) A picture of the bright light seen over Las Vegas on Nov. 7, 2015. (George Dunn/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

FOX5 viewers shared these pictures on Report It of a strange light seen over Las Vegas on Saturday night.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the slideshow.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.