Photos: Tryst has its last dance at Wynn Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MORE

Photos: Tryst has its last dance at Wynn Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Jon Archuleta/MORE) (Source: Jon Archuleta/MORE)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Tryst Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas closes its doors after 10 years of hosting big events and parties. The venue will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation and reopen as a new nightclub called Intrigue in April 2016.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.