Photos: Donny & Marie Osmond prepare to get waxed - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MORE

Photos: Donny & Marie Osmond prepare to get waxed

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Vox Solid Communications) (Source: Vox Solid Communications)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas headliners Donny & Marie Osmond give a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the process and measuring they underwent to have their wax figures made for display at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in 2016. 

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.