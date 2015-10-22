Photos: Siegfried & Roy SARMOTI Cubs Day event

In recognition of SARMOTI Cubs Day, Siegfried & Roy appointed 12-year-old Emma Goldsberry of Make-A-Wish Foundation as the SARMOTI Cubs Child Ambassador of Conservation at a private event at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Oct. 22, 2015.

