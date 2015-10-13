Photos: Celebrities compete in Mylan WTT Smash Hits charity matc - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: Celebrities compete in Mylan WTT Smash Hits charity match

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Sir Elton John hosted the Mylan World Team Tennis Smash Hits tennis match featuring Andre Agassi, Stefanie Graf, Tracy Austin, James Blake, Billie Jean King, Sir Elton John, Martina Navratilova, Mardy Fish, Lindsay Davenport and Andy Roddick. 

The celebrity-filled tennis match held at Caesars Palace on Oct. 12, 2015, raised $1 million for the Elton John Aids Foundation with a portion going to Aid for AIDS Nevada (AFAN). 

