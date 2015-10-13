Superheros, mutant turtles most popular costumes of 2015 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Superheros, mutant turtles most popular costumes of 2015

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Spirit Halloween) (Source: Spirit Halloween)
(RNN) -

Pop culture rules Halloween costumes in 2015, with superheroes (and heroines) littering the list of most popular costumes. Thanks to the 2014 movie release, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are also giving heroes a run for their money.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to view the list.

Copyright 2015 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.