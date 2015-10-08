MORE interviews Donny Osmond

MORE's Sean McAllister interviews iconic performer Donny Osmond in his first exclusive one-on-one interview in Las Vegas since having vocal cord surgery. Osmond opens opens up about his medical emergency to save his voice and returning to the stage with his sister Marie Osmond at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. (10/07/2015)

