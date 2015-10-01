Photos: G2E 2015 Casino Entertainment Awards - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: G2E 2015 Casino Entertainment Awards

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau) (Source: Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Honorees and presenters attend the 2015 Casino Entertainment Awards presented by the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at Vinyl in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (09/30/2015)

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.