Photos: MORE reports from the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: MORE reports from the Global Gaming Expo (G2E)

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MORE staff Courtesy: MORE staff

MORE's Sean McCallister and Rachel Smith report from the international trade show known as G2E at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. It's where the latest high-tech casino games are unveiled and showcased to the public. (09/30/2015)

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.