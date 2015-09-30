Jobs 10 celebrities had before they were famous - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Jobs 10 celebrities had before they were famous

Posted: Updated:
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(RNN) -

Some of America's most famous faces weren't always so well known. Here's a look at the jobs some celebrities had before they were household names.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the list.

Copyright 2015 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.