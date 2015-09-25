Your pics: Upside-down hot-air balloon seen over Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Your pics: Upside-down hot-air balloon seen over Las Vegas

The sight of a hot-air balloon flying upside down over Las Vegas on Friday morning had people rightfully concerned. The good news is, it was designed to fly that way. Here's some of our favorite pics of the spectacle that viewers shared on FOX5 Report It.

