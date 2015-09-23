Photos: Pitbull rehearses for his Las Vegas residency - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: Pitbull rehearses for his Las Vegas residency

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Greg Watermann) (Courtesy: Greg Watermann)

Rapper Pitbull rehearses for the opening night of his show Time of Our Lives at The Axis at Planet Hollywood. (09/23/2015)

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.