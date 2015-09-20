Rollover on US 95 sends man to hospital

A single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 95 near Skye Canyon Park Drive sent a man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel with Nevada Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer rolled into the center median on the 95 near the Skye Canyon Park exit just after 3 p.m.

One man was air lifted to UMC Trauma, the extent of his injuries is unknown.

