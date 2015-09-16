Your photos: Double-rainbow appears in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slideshow

Your photos: Double-rainbow appears in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
(Titus Nelson/FOX5 Report It) (Titus Nelson/FOX5 Report It)

When a double-rainbow appeared above Las Vegas on Tuesday, FOX5 viewers grabbed their cameras. Here's some of our favorite pics that they shared on FOX5 Report It.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pics.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.