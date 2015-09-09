Photos: Lenny Kravitz rocks Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: Lenny Kravitz rocks Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Erik Kabik) (Courtesy: Erik Kabik)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Grammy Award-winning musician and songwriter Lenny Kravitz rocked an enthusiastic crowd at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (09/08/2015).

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.