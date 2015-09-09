Top 10 best large US cities for sports fans

Using more than 50 metrics, like performance level of teams, average ticket prices, number of sports bars and attendance rate, Wallet Hub has ranked 341 cities in the United States by which ones are best for sports fans. Here are the top 10 large U.S. cities on the list.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pics.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.