PHOTOS: Drake goes '0 to 100' on sold-out Las Vegas crowd

Toronto-native Drake performed to a sold-out crowd at the Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sept. 6, 2015. (Photo credit: Erik Kabik/erikkabik.com) Toronto-native Drake performed to a sold-out crowd at the Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sept. 6, 2015. (Photo credit: Erik Kabik/erikkabik.com)
Hip-hop superstar Drake headlined a sold-out show at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip Sunday night as part of comedian Kevin Hart's HartBeat Weekend.

Drake was buoyed with hit songs from his extensive catalog, including "0 to 100", "Hotline Bling", "Know Yourself" and "Started From the Bottom".

