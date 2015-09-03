Your pics: Water shoots from top of Stratosphere - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Your pics: Water shoots from top of Stratosphere

A test of an emergency water system sent water shooting from the top of the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas on Thursday. FOX5 viewers shared these pictures of the spectacle on FOX5 Report It.

