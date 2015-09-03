Photos: Wandering sheep yields 88-pound fleece - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Photos: Wandering sheep yields 88-pound fleece

Posted: Updated:
(RSPCA ACT) (RSPCA ACT)
(CNN) -

An Australian champion sheep shearer has set a new record after clipping a sheep that had become so overgrown its life was endangered.

The gigantic sheep, named Chris by the member of the public who found it just outside Australia's capital, Canberra, could barely walk when it was found.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to view the photos.

TM & © 2015 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.