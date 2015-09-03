Photos: Wandering sheep yields 88-pound fleece

An Australian champion sheep shearer has set a new record after clipping a sheep that had become so overgrown its life was endangered.

The gigantic sheep, named Chris by the member of the public who found it just outside Australia's capital, Canberra, could barely walk when it was found.

