Metro patrol car involved in Laughlin accident

Police are investigating a car accident that involved a marked LVMPD patrol vehicle.

Lt. Jeff Goodwin with Metro police said the accident occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday in Laughlin at the intersection of Bruce Woodbury Drive and Edison Way.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. The individual in the other car claimed to have injuries but was not transported to a hospital.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, according to Lt. Jeff Goodwin.

Police are working to determine who caused the accident. Metro told FOX5 a preliminary investigation led them to believe the other individual caused the accident.

