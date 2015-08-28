Dave Hall is the co-anchor of Maria Silva on FOX5 News This Morning every weekday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Dave returned to FOX5 in August 2015, after a three-year adventure in Kansas City. He had previously spent 11 years at FOX5 as a sports anchor and later as the morning anchor of the top-rated morning show in Las Vegas.

"I came back for one reason - the dry heat," Dave said. "It's a running joke, but it's true. After spending three summers in Midwest humidity, I welcome some dry heat."

Dave has spent most of his life in Nevada, moving to the small mining town of Beatty when he was 15 years old.

"One of the many charms of Nevada is all these tiny little towns that dot the state," Dave said. "Each one has such a unique and rich history. Beatty is well know for its burro races, chili cook offs and staged gun fights. It's a step back into time that you can't find many places."

After graduating from Beatty High School, Dave bounced back-and-forth between UNLV and UNR.

"I was like that feather in Forrest Gump that just floated through life," Dave said. "Let's put it this way. It took me seven years to graduate, and I'm not a doctor."

Eventually, he graduated from UNR and set out on his broadcasting career, doing just about every television job there is, both behind and in front of the camera.

"Somehow I've lasted 20 years," Dave said. "I need 20 more to retire, so please watch FOX5."



His career started in Reno, bounced south to Las Vegas and then headed east to Kansas City.

"I have great memories from all three," Dave said. "The people you meet, the places you go and the stories you tell along the way all travel with you. I feel very fortunate for all of it."



After spending the last three years at FOX5's sister station Kansas City, Dave is elated to be coming home.

"People keep asking me why we came back and the answer is simple," Dave said. "Vegas is our home and to borrow a famous line from my old state of Kansas, 'There's no place like home.'"



Dave is married and has a daughter he lovingly calls "sassy."

On the weekends, you can find him and his family hiking, hanging out with family and friends and enjoying the spoils of Las Vegas.

Dave can be reached via email at david.hall@fox5vegas.com.