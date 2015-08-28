Maria Silva is the co-anchor of Dave Hall on FOX5 News This Morning every weekday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Maria’s broadcasting career spans more than 16 years.

Maria holds the distinction of being the first anchor at Univision Las Vegas, when the station debuted its first Spanish newscast back in 1999. Since then, she’s been a general assignment reporter, weather anchor and entertainment reporter.

Her family has been in Southern Nevada since 1981, so she's proud to call Las Vegas home. She’s also a proud graduate of UNLV, and holds a bachelor's degree in communication with an emphasis in broadcast journalism.

Having lost her amazing mama to cancer, and as a way to honor her memory, Maria has traveled to Washington, DC, to lobby for cancer research and funding.

Maria's favorite part of the job is giving back to her community. She also serves on several boards for non-profit organizations.

During her free time, Maria enjoys spending time with her ten nieces and five nephews. She loves the outdoors, so you might just find her hiking at Red Rock Canyon.

Maria can be reached via email at maria.silva@fox5vegas.com.