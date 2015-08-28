Metro advises heightened awareness after home invasions

Security cameras are attached to a home residences in this undated photo. (FOX5)

On Tuesday night, Las Vegas Metro police were called to a home in the southwest Valley, where a man was beaten and a woman was sexually assaulted.

The crimes were part of a home invasion that resulted in two black males leaving with about $300 in cash and jewelry.

"You see the level of violence of these individuals doing horrible acts and that's where we call on the public's assistance," said Metro public information officer, Jesse Roybal.

The only description of the suspects are black males, and, with limited information, Metro has called on the surrounding community to help solve crimes exactly like this.

"Be aware of when you come and go from home. Look and see if there's a vehicle or people that don't look like they belong. Gives us a call," Roybal suggested.

In the neighborhood where the home invasion took place, everyone knows each other well. They are, though, rattled by the extreme nature of the crime. In addition, another three burglaries took place nearby within the span of a week.

Residents like Joan and Armour Norris have heeded Metro's advice, walking the neighborhood and talking with hose in the area.

"Watch out for me. If you see any strange people, call me, let me know," Armour Norris said, lending a helping hand. "We know a lot of the people within five houses."

Two doors down from the victims, Tom Andeevong has security cameras. Tuesday's crime convinced others nearby to install the same.

The cameras are great, Metro says, but simple items like motion-sensing lights and trimming brush in front of windows are all small details that thieves will notice.

"These things make you more preventable from making you a victim of a crime," Roybal observed.

According to Metro, the majority of these crimes are solved by neighbors that provide details of what they saw in the moments or even days leading up to the crime.

There is no word if the other burglaries in the area were related in any way to the home invasion.

There are a few links you can access to track crime in the community:

City of Las Vegas crime mapping

City of Henderson crime search

