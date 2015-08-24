Inside Las Vegas' first medical marijuana dispensary - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slideshow

Inside Las Vegas' first medical marijuana dispensary

Posted: Updated:
(Eric Sawyer/FOX5) (Eric Sawyer/FOX5)

Euphoria Wellness opened Monday at the corner of Robindale and Jones in southwest Las Vegas, becoming the city's first medical marijuana dispensary. Take a look at these pictures from the soft-opening for select clientele.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to view the pictures.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.