Bid to rein in downtown Vegas performers gets first hearing

A street performers appears at Fremont Street Experience on Monday, May 1. (FOX5)

A bid to limit lurid performers in Las Vegas' downtown casino area could draw some colorful testimony during a first hearing before the City Council.

Immediate action isn't expected following an airing of opinions on Tuesday.

Councilmen Bob Coffin and Ricki Barlow introduced a measure July 29 aimed at cleaning up the acts of tip-seeking buskers in the Fremont Street Experience pedestrian mall.

Key provisions would require performers to obtain city permits and stay in performance zones.

Officials say they're worried that offending tourists and discouraging family visits to Sin City.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada helped draw up the proposal.

The city has already taken steps to limit people from drinking alcohol out of glass bottles and aluminum cans on the street.

