Toddler nearly drowns in home spa - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Toddler nearly drowns in home spa

Posted: Updated:

Police are investigating a near drowning at a home on the 3400 block of Remuda Trail.

Lt. Jeff Goodwin with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a toddler nearly drowned in a home spa around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The toddler was transported to UMC. No word on the child’s age or condition.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2015 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.