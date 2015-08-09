Toddler nearly drowns in home spa

Police are investigating a near drowning at a home on the 3400 block of Remuda Trail.

Lt. Jeff Goodwin with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a toddler nearly drowned in a home spa around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The toddler was transported to UMC. No word on the child’s age or condition.

