Woman finds pup napping in crib with toddler

Raven the dog is napping next to a toddler named Addison. (kristinnc2002/YouTube)

Most dogs enjoy a good snuggle with their human, and a rescue dog named Raven is no exception.

Kristin Rhynehart, of Princeton, NC, said she couldn’t find her pup. So, she began searching high and low and even outside, but he was nowhere to be found.

She checked one final place. Presto! Raven was tucked in tight next to her daughter Addison, who was napping in her crib.

The video has been viewed more than 2.2 million times since it was posted on July 24.

