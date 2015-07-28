SOS Drive 2016: Items needed, where to donate

Here's a list of the supplies we need during the 2016 Take 5 To Care SOS Drive.
Elementary Supply List
Junior High Supply List
You can also make a monetary donation by texting "SOS2016" to 71777. (Standard texting rates apply.)
You can drop off supplies at the following locations and days, between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day:
For people seeking supplies, you can register to receive them with the Salvation Army. You can call Salvation Army Family Services at 702-649-8240.
Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.