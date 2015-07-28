SOS Drive 2016: Items needed, where to donate - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SOS Drive 2016: Items needed, where to donate

Here's a list of the supplies we need during the 2016 Take 5 To Care SOS Drive.

Elementary Supply List

  • Backpack
  • Paper
  • Pencils
  • Crayons
  • Markers (washable)
  • Scissors
  • Erasers
  • Glue Sticks
  • Tissue (small)
  • Colored Pencils
  • Pocket Folders
  • Rulers
  • Binders

Junior High Supply List

  • Backpack
  • Paper
  • Pencils
  • Crayons
  • Markers (washable)
  • Scissors
  • Erasers
  • Glue Sticks
  • Tissue (small)
  • Colored Pencils
  • Protractor
  • Compass
  • Pocket Calculator
  • 3-Ring Binders
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Pocket Folders

You can also make a monetary donation by texting "SOS2016" to 71777. (Standard texting rates apply.)

You can drop off supplies at the following locations and days, between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day:

  • Tuesday: NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave.
  • Wednesday: FOX5 Studios, 25 TV5 Dr., Henderson.

For people seeking supplies, you can register to receive them with the Salvation Army. You can call Salvation Army Family Services at 702-649-8240.

