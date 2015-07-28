SOS Drive 2016: Items needed, where to donate

Here's a list of the supplies we need during the 2016 Take 5 To Care SOS Drive.

Elementary Supply List

Backpack

Paper

Pencils

Crayons

Markers (washable)

Scissors

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Tissue (small)

Colored Pencils

Pocket Folders

Rulers

Binders

Junior High Supply List

Backpack

Paper

Pencils

Crayons

Markers (washable)

Scissors

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Tissue (small)

Colored Pencils

Protractor

Compass

Pocket Calculator

3-Ring Binders

Spiral Notebooks

Pocket Folders

You can also make a monetary donation by texting "SOS2016" to 71777. (Standard texting rates apply.)

You can drop off supplies at the following locations and days, between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day:

Tuesday : NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

: NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. Wednesday: FOX5 Studios, 25 TV5 Dr., Henderson.

For people seeking supplies, you can register to receive them with the Salvation Army. You can call Salvation Army Family Services at 702-649-8240.

