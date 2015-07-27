Cirque ‘O’ stars win gold in Russia

Two of the most highly-skilled Cirque du Soleil performers have snagged gold medals in the first-ever mixed duet competition at the 2015 FINA World Championships in Kazan, Russia.

Bill May and Christina Jones perform in the popular aquatic show “O” at the Bellagio.

“We are extremely humbled as we have received an immense amount of support from our friends, families, the Santa Clara Aquamaids and Cirque du Soleil,” Jones said. “I am honored to be part of this journey.”

May and Jones will return to perform in “O” on Wednesday, Aug. 12. For tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/O.

