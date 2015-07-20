President of conservative think tank NPRI joins House race - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

President of conservative think tank NPRI joins House race

Posted: Updated:
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

The former president of the conservative Nevada Policy Research Institute is now the fourth Republican to seek the state's 3rd Congressional District seat.

Andy Matthews announced Monday that he's joining the race to replace Republican Rep. Joe Heck, who's running for the U.S. Senate. Other Republicans vying for the congressional seat include state Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson and former congressional candidates Danny Tarkanian and Annette Teijeiro.

Matthews described Roberson as his chief rival and a liberal, pointing to the state senator's role this spring in passing a major tax package backed by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Matthews was president of NPRI from 2011 until announcing his campaign.

He'll be replaced by Sharon Rossie, who served as NPRI's president from 2006 to 2011.

