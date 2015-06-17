10 fascinating facts about the Statue Of Liberty - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Quiz

10 fascinating facts about the Statue Of Liberty

Light from the setting sun gives a backdrop to the Statue of Liberty, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Light from the setting sun gives a backdrop to the Statue of Liberty, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

June 17 is the anniversary of the delivery of the Statue Of Liberty to the United States. Celebrate Lady Liberty's arrival with this quiz.

On a mobile device? Click here to take the quiz.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.