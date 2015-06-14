Super Summer Safety Fair promotes drowning prevention - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Super Summer Safety Fair promotes drowning prevention

As Valley temperatures rise, families are attempting to escape the heat by retreating to public pools. Clark County leaders are taking the opportunity to remind parents of safe swimming and drowning prevention tips during the Super Summer Safety Fair Saturday.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, our area has seen 18 drowning incidents so far this year. That's already more than half of what we saw all last year. In 2015, four of those incidents were fatal.

Those numbers are why county leaders are stressing safe swimming to parents.

The Super Summer Safety Fair was held at the Southern Nevada Child Prevention Coalition partner pools. Children took a crash course on CPR training, while lifeguards were on duty teaching children and adults about the ABCDs of Drowning Prevention:

A: Adult Supervision

B: Barriers around pools

C: Classes (CPR or swimming lessons)

D: Devices (life vests, lifeguard buoys)

This week Clark County will begin offering swimming lessons to children and adults. For more information to sign up, click here.

