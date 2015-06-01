Watch: 11-year time-lapse of One World Trade Center construction

An under-construction One World Trade Center, left, is seen along the skyline of Manhattan. (Source: Earth Cam/YouTube)

To celebrate the opening of the observation deck at One World Trade Center, Earth Cam has released a time-lapse showcasing the 11-year construction of the building.

At the symbolic height of 1,776 feet, the massive, 104-story structure stands at the site of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The gleaming spire of a building is the tallest in the Western Hemisphere and the fourth-tallest in the world.

The structure officially opened in October 2014. The observatory is on the 100, 101 and 102 floors opened to visitors Friday.

