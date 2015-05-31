Single vehicle crash slows traffic along I-15

Traffic is being diverted off of Interstate 15 in the northbound lanes, north of the Washington exit.

Trooper Loy Hixson, of the Nevada Highway Patrol, said an SUV was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Two adults, a male and a female, were transported to University Medical Center. The male victim is in critical condition.

The crash is causing significant backups in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

